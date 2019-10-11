Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lottie "Joyce" Herring. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Garner Funeral Home Graveside service 11:00 AM Pinelawn Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

LA GRANGE - Lottie "Joyce" Herring, 85, of La Grange, went home to be with our Savior on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was born on March 29, 1934 to Lonnie and Ruby Evans of Goldsboro who preceded her in death. Joyce was survived by a sister, Pearline Draughorn and preceded in death by her husband, Dexell Herring and spent 41 wonderful years together until he returned to his heavenly home. She was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Mary Herring and son-in-law, Mike Outlaw. She was known by many for her handmade quilts, wood crafts made with husband, Dexell and her delicious southern cooking. Joyce was devoted to and loved all of her family dearly. Together Joyce and Dexell raised 9 children, Mary Catherine Distefano and Robert of Kansas, Ramona Ann Jones and Freddie of Kinston, Sandra Jane Minch and Kenneth of Greenville, Glenda Letchworth and Curtis of Snow Hill, Brenda Sparrow and Clifton of Snow Hill, Edward Herring of La Grange, Linda Huggins and Johnny of Albertson, Samuel Herring and Lisa of Pikeville and Sandra Outlaw of Kinston. They shared 16 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Daniel Davenport and Pastor Arnold Ball officiating. The family will be receiving family and friends at the home of grandson, Johnathan Puchalski in La Grange, NC. Contributions can be made to La Grange Church of God, 4345 George Abbott Road, La Grange, NC 28551 or Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Ct., Goldsboro, NC 27534. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Free Press on Oct. 11, 2019

