Lou Albert Record
Lon Albert Record, 79, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 in UNC Chapel Hill Burn Center, Chapel Hill.
Graveside service in Monday, Sept.28, at 10 a.m. at the Chestnutt Quinn Cemetery, Kenansville.
Survivors include his son, Lon Record Jr., Beulaville; daughters, Mary Record Williams, Beulaville and Charlene Record Raynor, Montana; sister, Anita Lee Record, Lonedell, Mo.; seven grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
