Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Louis B. "Skip" Palmer Jr.


1962 - 2020
Louis B. "Skip" Palmer Jr. Obituary
KINSTON – Louis B. "Skip" Palmer, Jr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 after a heroic battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Skip was born on October 19, 1962 to Louis B. Palmer and Betty Palmer in Kinston, NC. For 23 years, he was employed with the Lenoir County Tax Department as an outside property appraiser.
A natural athlete and excellent golfer, Skip had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed fishing of all types. He derived his greatest pleasure from helping others. He was always willing to aide any of his friends, no matter what the day or time.
In recent years, Skip became very passionate about the Experimental Aircraft Association, serving for many years as the President of Chapter 1423 based in Winterville. While serving as President, Skip used his amazing organizational skills to plan several very successful fly-ins at their home airport. He was a Saturday morning regular at Lovick's Café in downtown Kinston and loved spending time with his "breakfast" crowd. Skip's heart was always wide open, and he made friends with almost everyone that he met.
Skip is survived by a whole world of family, both blood and by choice, that loved him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maynard Children's Hospital C/O Vidant Health Foundation, PO Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835-8489 or to Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Dr., Goldsboro, NC 27534.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press on May 13, 2020
