Louis Claude Kirsch, 83 of Kinston, NC passed away on April 26 in UNC Lenoir Memorial Hospital, Kinston.

He was the husband of Barbara Sykes and the late Julianne Kirsch (Danko).

Born in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Claude and Irene Louise (Martell) Kirsch

Until his retirement in 2006, Louis was employed by Mainstream Industries, Bernville.

He served in the Navy during peacetime.

He was a member of the Pagoda Camping Club and the Rex Camping Club in Wilmington, NC. He loved his wife, his family, camping in his motor home and his german shepherd Kozar.

He is survived by four sons: Louis J. Kirsch of Rolesville, NC, John C. Kirsch of Exeter Township, Kenneth J. Kirsch of Collegeville, and Robert K. Kirsch of Melbourne, FL; and two daughters, Laura A. (Kirsch) Seibert, Exeter Township, Nadine (Kirsch) Poper, Blandon, and 2 stepsons Gerald Stroud, Thailand, David Stroud, Morehead City, NC, and one stepdaughter Rachel Stroud, Durham, NC.

He was the loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 6 step-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Louis' name to the Southeast German Shepherd Rescue.



