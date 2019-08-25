Louise S. Coker (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rouse Funeral Home
108 N. Caswell St.
La Grange, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Rouse Funeral Home
108 North Caswell Street
La Grange, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Louise S. Coker

LA GRANGE – Louise Snipes Coker, 92, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Friends will be received on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home followed by a service to celebrate Louise's life at 3 p.m. A private interment for the family will be held in Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to Walnut Creek Free Will Baptist Church, 138 Beston Road, La Grange, NC 28551.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rousefh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.