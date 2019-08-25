Louise S. Coker
LA GRANGE – Louise Snipes Coker, 92, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Friends will be received on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home followed by a service to celebrate Louise's life at 3 p.m. A private interment for the family will be held in Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to Walnut Creek Free Will Baptist Church, 138 Beston Road, La Grange, NC 28551.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019