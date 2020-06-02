Luber Eugene Mabery
Luber "Joe" Eugene Mabery, 76, of 2170 Mabery Lane, Greenville, died Tuesday May 26, 2020.
Funeral service will be held noon Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden. Burial will follow in Mabery Family Cemetery in Greenville.
Viewing will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, 50 people are allowed to attend funeral services. Please check with the family to see if you are invited.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.

Published in Free Press on Jun. 2, 2020.
