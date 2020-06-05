Luber Eugene Mabery
Luber Eugene "Joe" Mabery, 76, of 2170 Mabery Lane, Greenville, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Funeral service will be held noon Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 Second Street, Ayden. Viewing will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, the governor has asked that all gatherings only have 50 people. Please check with the family to see if you are invited.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.

Published in Free Press on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Don Brown Funeral Home
JUN
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Don Brown Funeral Home
