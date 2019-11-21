SNOW HILL - Mother Lucille Albritton Olds, age 99, of 1609 Lilly Pad Road, Snow Hill, NC, died Saturday, November 16, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 12:00 noon at Little Creek FWB Church 9671 NC Highway 903, Ayden, NC 28513. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery. Mother Olds was a member of Little creek FWB Church, Cafeteria Manager at West Greene and East Greene Schools and a member of The Order of Eastern Star PHA. She is survived by one son, Marriott Olds of Fayetteville, NC; daughters, Virginia Olds-Brown of Dunn, NC, Linda Olds of the home and Brenda Olds-Carter of Greensboro, NC; 13grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and a host of other relative and friends. Viewing will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the church. Online Condolences: www.donbrownfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.
