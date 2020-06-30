Lucille Belcher, 93, died June 23, 2020 at the Citadel Nursing Home in Elizabeth City.

Funeral services will be noon Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment shall follow in Crestlawn Cemetery in Farmville. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. She is survived by her children.

Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home.





