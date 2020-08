Or Copy this URL to Share

Lucy Koonce, 81, 907 Cunningham Road, passed away, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare in Kinston, NC. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Mills Funeral Home. Interment shall follow in Mills Memorial Garden. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Mills Funeral Home. She is survived by her family.

