Lucy Vivian Davis Grant, 83, of Snow Hill, died Nov. 30, 2020 at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Snow Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery and other times at the home of Frank Grant, 4800 Wheat Swamp Road, Snow Hill.

Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Home.



