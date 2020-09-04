Lucy Jane Staton, 75, of 590 South Square Drive, Winterville, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

Funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 Second Street, Ayden. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens in Greenville. Viewing will be held one hour before service at the funeral home.

She is survived by one brother, Jesse James Staton of Greenville; one sister, Maybelle Washington of New Haven, Conn.

Due to COVID-19, check with the family to make sure you are invited. Masks and social distancing are required.

Service will be live streamed on Don Brown's Facebook page.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.



