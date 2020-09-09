1/1
Lydia Grace Sullivan
KINSTON – Lydia Grace Sullivan, 87, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 11am in the Sullivan Family Cemetery, Fred Everett Rd, Kinston.
Lydia, a lifelong resident of Lenoir County, was a homemaker and a member of New Testament Baptist Church. She was a hard-working woman who will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Sullivan; and a son, Walter Sullivan.
She is survived by her children, Johnnie, Odessa, Ted, Randall and Donald Sullivan; and one grandson, Jonathan Sullivan, all of Kinston.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
