KINSTON – Lydia Grace Sullivan, 87, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 11am in the Sullivan Family Cemetery, Fred Everett Rd, Kinston.
Lydia, a lifelong resident of Lenoir County, was a homemaker and a member of New Testament Baptist Church. She was a hard-working woman who will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Sullivan; and a son, Walter Sullivan.
She is survived by her children, Johnnie, Odessa, Ted, Randall and Donald Sullivan; and one grandson, Jonathan Sullivan, all of Kinston.
