September 12, 1934-November 13, 2020
Seven Springs - John Lyndwood Rouse, 86, of the Moss Hill Community, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston. Lyndwood was born in Lenoir County to the late Annie Raiford Rouse and George Rayton Rouse Sr. on September 12, 1934.
Lyndwood was a graduate of Moss Hill High School. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force, serving in Texas, Arizona, and England. Once discharged, he farmed for 12 years, a driver for 26 years with McLean Trucking Company and Consolidated Freightway.
While in school, he was a very active member of the 4-H Club, winning several awards. In high school, he was a 4-H leader. He represented Lenoir County at several NC State conventions. And also the National 4-H Convention in Chicago.
Lyndwood was active in American Legion 504, serving on many levels. He worked with many veterans homes providing clothing, gifts, and meals for those veterans. On July 20, 2006, Governor Mike Easley awarded Lyndwood the Long Leaf Pine Award.
Lyndwood was a lifelong member of Union Baptist Church.
Of utmost importance in Lyndwood's life was his family. He met and married his sweetheart, Peggy, and the two shared over 61 years of marriage. Lyndwood was a wonderful husband, daddy, and granddaddy.
A service to celebrate and remember Lyndwood's life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, by the graveside at Westview Cemetery. Family will fellowship with friends immediately following the service.
Lyndwood is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy Morris Rouse; son, John L. Rouse Jr. and wife, Monica; daughter, Peggy Joyce Rouse Jr.; granddaughter, Campbell Brooke Rouse; sisters, Marjorie R. Knight (Dan), and Lynda Rouse Price (Nelson), his twin; and ten nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Lyndwood was preceded in death by his brother, George R. Rouse Jr.; nephew, George R. Rouse III.; and niece, Deborah Grooves.
The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the staff of the N.C. Veterans Home in Kinston, and the many hospice workers that assisted during Lyndwood's time there. You are truly a Godsend.
