Lynwood "Bryant" Jenkins, 47, of Kinston, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his mother, son and siblings. He was born October 13, 1972.

Bryant was baptized by his father as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, January 18, 1981 and ordained the Aaronic Priesthood as a Deacon by Jimmy Lee on November 25, 1984. He also attended the Washington DC Temple with his family on May 10, 1980.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lynwood Earl Jenkins.

Bryant was a native of Kinston, North Carolina - Lenoir County where he lived most of his life.

As a young man, Bryant enjoyed working on the farm and had a great love for raising pigs. His love for the outdoors led to an employment with Asplundh Tree Company where he discovered his love and talent for tree service. He later started his own business, "Jenkins Tree Service" that he operated until health conditions prevented him from being able to do so. Bryant was also a great lover of the '80's music and you would find him often sitting in his truck listening to his tunes. His favorite band was Fleetwood Mac.

Bryant was invited and enjoyed serving in a recreational event held each year in Kinston and was sponsored by Woodmen of the World in the BBQ Fest on the Neuse pig cook off. He would cut his own oak wood and used his Dad's homemade BBQ seasoning that has been in the family for years. He felt it a privilege to be invited and to participate in this event by Mr. Daniel W. Rice, who was the National Director of Woodmen Life and a friend. Bryant was well known and loved by many in the Kinston community. He never met a stranger.

Bryant was a beloved Father, Son and Brother and will be dearly missed by all.

He is survived by his son, Zachary Bryant Jenkins, of Gloucester, NC, whom he adored, his mother, Ramona Collins Jenkins of Kinston, NC, his sisters, Valeria Jenkins Malcom and husband, Gregory of Grovetown, GA and Allison Jenkins Croom and husband, Randy of Deep Run, NC, his brother, Michael Shane Jenkins and wife Melissa of Kinston, NC, and his nieces and nephews, Kiri Malcom, Joshua Malcom, Joshua Ellis, Rebecca Croom, Maecy Croom, Reaghan Croom, Maddox Jenkins and Noah Jenkins and a special aunt, uncle, and cousin, Sharron Coston, Charles Coston, and Andrew Coston.

Graveside Service will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11:00 am at Maxwell Family Cemetery located at 133 Southerland Road, Albertson.

**In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Zachary Bryant Jenkins Scholarship Fund to the Attention of Valeria Jenkins Malcom and Lions Industries for the Blind, Inc.



