Service Information Garner Funeral Home - Kinston 209 West Peyton Ave Kinston , NC 28501 (252)-523-2124 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Garner Funeral Home - Kinston 209 West Peyton Ave Kinston , NC 28501 Graveside service 2:00 PM Sharon Church Road Kinston , NC

GRIFTON - Lynwood Earl Abbott, 81, of Grifton, NC passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020. He was born on April 1, 1938 in Lenoir County. One could often find Lynwood out working out in his shop, while listening to Hank Williams. He was extremely innovative in creating efficiency out of junk. Many moons ago, he was probably riding horses or 4-wheelers, and camping with his family; to whom he was more commonly known as Poppie. He enjoyed reading, especially that of American History. Lynwood was an early riser, which entailed many morning and afternoon naps with Spaghetti Westerns playing softly in the background. His family describes him as a hard-worker, who was full of love for his family and sarcasm. Lynwood made an impact on everyone he met. Lynwood spent his final years sitting out on the deck with his wife, Merita and the family, watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play in the yard around him. Lynwood was preceded in death by his parents, Lynwood and Annie Dora McCoy Abbott; and his brothers, Ray C. Abbott, Edward Gerald Abbott, and Douglas Jones of Lenoir County. Lynwood is survived by his wife, Merita Abbott of Grifton; three daughters, Ronita Abbott Carter (Tom), Wendy Abbott Ellis, and Alice Abbott Ranker (Timothy), all of Virginia; one like-a-son, Antonio Valdez of Mexico; one step-son, Quentin Batchelor of Lenoir County; six grandchildren, Donovan Langston (Suzanne), Danielle Carter Francisco (Nathan), Patrick Rogers, Lynnsey Ellis, Alyssa Ranker, Dylan Carter, and Nyles Byrne; and three great-grandchildren, Rainy Langston, Molli Langston, and Emalyn Ellis. He is also survived by his siblings, Sandra Abbott Jones (Ron), Lawrence McCoy Abbott (Dell), and Walter Jacob Abbott (Rhonda), all of Lenoir County. Family and friends will be received at Garner Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 12, from 6-8 pm, as well as at the home of Ron and Sandra Jones, 3556 Sharon Church Road, Kinston at all other times. A graveside service will be held at the Sam Jones Family Cemetery on Sharon Church Road in Kinston, on Thursday, February 13, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family will be accepting donations for a physical memorial. Online condolences may be sent to



