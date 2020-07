Or Copy this URL to Share

Lynwood Earl Berry Sr., 74, transitioned Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at home. Family visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home, Inc. Masks and social distancing are required. Mills Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

