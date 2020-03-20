KINSTON - Lynwood Earl Smith, 87, of Kinston passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. He was preceded in death by his wife Clarsie; parents, Mark Smith and Ronalda Gurganus Smith; brother Robert "Red" Smith and Elizabeth Stroud. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He served his country in the Korean War as part of the US Army. He retired from DuPont and was a member of Pleasant Hill Masonic Lodge 304. He served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher at both GrayBranch Free Will Baptist Church and Jackson Heights Free Will Baptist Church. Mr. Lynwood loved spending time with his friends and family and always kept his lawn and garden in perfect condition; always sharing his vegetables with family and neighbors. Lynwood is survived by his daughters, Pam Smith Dail and husband John, Sandra "Smitty" Smith; grandchildren, Christy Berreth and husband Andrew, Becky Davis and husband Tate; great-
Grandchildren, Sara-Claire Younts, Nicholas Balent, Charlotte Berreth, A.J. Berreth; sister, Linda Raynor and husband Jimmy; numerous other special family members and friends; extended family, Dr. Alan Kirollos and wife, Dr. Hanan Kirollos, and their three kids, Mark, Joseph, and John. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. The family would like to say a special thank you to the NC Veterans Home, Delta Staff, UNC Lenoir Health Care CardioPulmonary Department, 3 West and 4 West, and the staff of Kitty Askins Hospice Center for their love, care, and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro at 107 Handley Park Ct, Goldsboro, NC 27534 in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 20, 2020