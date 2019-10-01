Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Pinelawn Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Mable Cauley "Sis" Jones Bryan, 78, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro, N.C. Sis was born on January 8, 1941 to the late James Calvin "J.C." Jones and Mable Cauley Jones. She was a proud 1959 graduate of Moss Hill School and married the love of her life, Arendall "Ren" Blake Bryan on December 22, 1960. Sis was a graduate of East Carolina Teacher's College and later East Carolina University with a Master of Education. She was a passionate and well-respected teacher in Kinston City Schools and Lenoir County Public Schools. She often had former students approach her with hugs and memories of their time in her classroom. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family, spoiling grandchildren, weekends at the river house, volunteering at nursing homes, watching sports with grandchildren, and planting flowers. Sis was a faithful member of Webb Chapel United Methodist Church and loved her Moss Hill Community. She had a huge heart and was always willing to help someone in need and set an extra place at the table. She was known for her boldness, tenacity, strength, and loyalty. Sis is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ren; her three children, Debra Bryan Parrish and husband Darrell, James Preston Bryan and wife Jessica, and Danielle Blake Bryan. She was most proud of her grandchildren, Kelsey, Cameron, Taylor, Avery, Jackson, Maegan, Travis, and Payton; along with her great-granddaughter, Nellie, soon-to-be great-grandson, Reed, and her much beloved dog, Shorty. A service of love and remembrance will be held by the graveside at Pinelawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. Family and friends will be received Wednesday following the graveside service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. In addition to flowers, contributions in Sis's memory may be made to Webb Chapel United Methodist Church, 4478 NC Highway 55 West, Kinston, NC 28504. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Published in Free Press on Oct. 1, 2019

