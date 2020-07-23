1/
Mable Lee Miller
{ "" }
Mable Lee Miller, 95, of Snow Hill, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her residence.
Social distancing and face masks are required at the service and viewing. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Maury Chapel FWB Church. A public viewing will be held on Friday July 24, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the church in the vestibule. A private family viewing will be held inside of the church's chapel, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Interment will follow in the St. James Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home in Snow Hill.

Published in Free Press on Jul. 23, 2020.
