Mack "Smokey" Williams Jr., 86, of 901 New Hope Road, Goldsboro, formerly of Kinston, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Snow Hill.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Church Of Faith And Deliverance Church, 655 Sussex Street, Kinston. Interment will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park, Kinston.

He is survived by his children.

A walk through viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the funeral home from 3-6 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store