HAMPSTEAD - Madeline Spence McGugan, 80, of Hampstead passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Johnnie Spence and husband, Glenn McGugan. Left to cherish her memory is her only brother, William Spence; her children, Paige Fuss, Parrish Sasser and Sherry Green; grandchildren, Natalie Overton, Tyler Leamy, Callie Leamy, Ellen Fuss, Craig Fuss, Sarah Fuss, Shannon Miller and husband Jordan, Jennifer Sasser, Langley Sasser and Kristi Holding; great-grandchildren, Holden Overton, Layla Forrest, Luke and Selah Miller, Jaxon and Maci Holding; and her beloved dog, Bandit. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Lawrence Brewer officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Flowers are welcome, but memorials may be made to , www.cancer.org or Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 209A US-117N, Burgaw, NC 28425. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 28, 2020