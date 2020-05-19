Mae Packard Goodrich

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mae Packard Goodrich.
Service Information
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
2:00 PM
111 Grand Street,
Pikeville, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
6:30 PM
909 Spann Road
Trenton, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

GOLDSBORO - Mae Packard Goodrich, 83, of Goldsboro has passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband James Cecil Goodrich and one son, Douglas Alwin Goodrich. She is survived by 3 children, Gerald Goodrich of Pikeville, NC, Valerie Goodrich Forbes of Lynchburg, Va., and Beverly Goodrich Flores of Kinston, NC.
Mrs Goodrich is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
There will be a Memorial Service for her on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at 2pm at 111 Grand Street, Pikeville, NC. There will also be a celebration of her life on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at 6:30pm at 909 Spann Road, Trenton, NC.
Published in Free Press on May 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.