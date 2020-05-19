GOLDSBORO - Mae Packard Goodrich, 83, of Goldsboro has passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband James Cecil Goodrich and one son, Douglas Alwin Goodrich. She is survived by 3 children, Gerald Goodrich of Pikeville, NC, Valerie Goodrich Forbes of Lynchburg, Va., and Beverly Goodrich Flores of Kinston, NC.
Mrs Goodrich is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
There will be a Memorial Service for her on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at 2pm at 111 Grand Street, Pikeville, NC. There will also be a celebration of her life on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at 6:30pm at 909 Spann Road, Trenton, NC.
Published in Free Press on May 19, 2020