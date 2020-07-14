CLINTON - Maggie Koonce Crumpler, 85, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby Koonce; sister, Gladys Casper; brothers, Popeye and Wick Murphy.
Maggie is survived by her husband, Aubrey Crumpler; children, Bobby Gene Koonce, Mary Anne Harper, Debbie Cavenaugh and husband Tom, Barbara Brown, Connie Tyndall and Duane Futrell; step-children, Amanda Crumpler, Sonya Willets and husband Robert, and Aubrey Peyton Crumpler; brothers, Tom Murphy, Chesley Murphy, Teeter Murphy and Lawrence Maready; sisters Bonnie Murphy and Tiny Rogers; 19 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD, 20871.
