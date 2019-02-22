LA GRANGE - Maggie "Jean" Morgan, 83, of 3151 Ricky Court, died Monday, Feb/ 18, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at St. John Holiness Church in Black Creek. Burial will follow at Hamilton Gardens in Wilson. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 22, 2019