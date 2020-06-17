Maggie Mae Dixon-Chapman, 101, of 3004 Hodges Road, Kinston, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Live Oak Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, Grifton.

The family will assemble at residence in preparation for the funeral cortege.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. of Kinston.



