Mainer Jones Moore
Mainer Jones Moore, 101, of 316 B West Barwick Street, Ayden, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11: a.m. at Burney Chapel FWB Church, 2628 Voa Site B Road, Greenville. Burial will follow in Haiti Cemetery in Trenton.
She is survived by one son, Alexander Moore Jr. of Hope Mills; three daughters, Bessie Lovette of Louisiana, Alice Cobb of Tennessee and Mary Gardner of Hope Mills; 26 grandchildren, a host of great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
A walk through viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Due to COVID-19, check with the family to make sure you are invited. Masks and social distancing are required.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
