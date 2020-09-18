Mainer Jones Moore, 101, of 316 B West Barwick Street, Ayden, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11: a.m. at Burney Chapel FWB Church, 2628 Voa Site B Road, Greenville. Burial will follow in Haiti Cemetery in Trenton.

She is survived by one son, Alexander Moore Jr. of Hope Mills; three daughters, Bessie Lovette of Louisiana, Alice Cobb of Tennessee and Mary Gardner of Hope Mills; 26 grandchildren, a host of great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

A walk through viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.

Due to COVID-19, check with the family to make sure you are invited. Masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.



