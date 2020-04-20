Guest Book View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Send Flowers Obituary

SNOW HILL - Mrs. Marjorie Worthington Albritton, age 89, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Magnolia Cottage. A native of Greene County, she was born December 31, 1930, the daughter of Raymond "Ray" Worthington and Stella Brann Worthington. She was a graduate of the Hookerton High School, a longtime member of Rainbow United Methodist Church and worked for 33 years with Kinston OB-GYN. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William Bailey "Bill" Albritton, in 2002. Her surviving family includes her children, William Bailey Albritton, Jr. and wife Pat, of Waycross, Georgia, and Mary Kathryn Albritton Dail and husband Jimmy, of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Crista Albritton Meadows and husband Dee, of Waycross, Georgia, Cliff Godwin of Greenville, and Tessa Albritton Carden and husband T.J., of Blackshear, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Will Meadows, Rylee Carden and Mary Kenley Carden; a sister, Ilene Worthington Jones of Kinston; a brother, Robert L. Worthington and wife Alice, of Raleigh; sister-in-law, Valeria Albritton George of Kinston; and brother-in-law, Ed Albritton and wife Jackie, of Kinston. The family would like to express their appreciation to Heritage Elite and Magnolia Cottage for the kindness and care shown to Marjorie. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, April 21st , at the Rainbow Cemetery with the Reverend Patrick Keely officiating. Memorials in her memory are encouraged to Rainbow UMC, c/o Ray Pridgen, 704 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences may be expressed at SNOW HILL - Mrs. Marjorie Worthington Albritton, age 89, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Magnolia Cottage. A native of Greene County, she was born December 31, 1930, the daughter of Raymond "Ray" Worthington and Stella Brann Worthington. She was a graduate of the Hookerton High School, a longtime member of Rainbow United Methodist Church and worked for 33 years with Kinston OB-GYN. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William Bailey "Bill" Albritton, in 2002. Her surviving family includes her children, William Bailey Albritton, Jr. and wife Pat, of Waycross, Georgia, and Mary Kathryn Albritton Dail and husband Jimmy, of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Crista Albritton Meadows and husband Dee, of Waycross, Georgia, Cliff Godwin of Greenville, and Tessa Albritton Carden and husband T.J., of Blackshear, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Will Meadows, Rylee Carden and Mary Kenley Carden; a sister, Ilene Worthington Jones of Kinston; a brother, Robert L. Worthington and wife Alice, of Raleigh; sister-in-law, Valeria Albritton George of Kinston; and brother-in-law, Ed Albritton and wife Jackie, of Kinston. The family would like to express their appreciation to Heritage Elite and Magnolia Cottage for the kindness and care shown to Marjorie. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, April 21st , at the Rainbow Cemetery with the Reverend Patrick Keely officiating. Memorials in her memory are encouraged to Rainbow UMC, c/o Ray Pridgen, 704 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. Published in Free Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close