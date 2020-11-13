Mallie "Mattie" Swinson Smith, 85, of Goldsboro, formally of Snow Hill, died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her residence.

A walk-in viewing will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside rites will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Snow Hill Cemetery in Snow Hill.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing for viewing and service.

Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home.



