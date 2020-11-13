1/
Mallie Swinson "Mattie" Smith
Mallie "Mattie" Swinson Smith, 85, of Goldsboro, formally of Snow Hill, died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her residence.
A walk-in viewing will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside rites will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Snow Hill Cemetery in Snow Hill.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing for viewing and service.
Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home.

Published in Free Press on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
S Connor Memorial Funeral Home Inc
NOV
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Snow Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
S Connor Memorial Funeral Home Inc
83 Circle Dr
Snow Hill, NC 28580
(252) 747-4262
