Mamie Best
Mamie Best, 92, of 911 Western Boulevard, Tarboro, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Funeral service will be held Saturday June 13, 2020 1:00pm at Unveiling Glory In Worship Ministries, 873 West Star Street, Greenville. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Cemetery in Bethel. Viewing will be held one hour before service at the church.
Due to COVID-19, 50 people are allowed to attend funeral services. Please check with the family to make sure you are invited. Please wear a mask when attending this service.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.

Published in Free Press on Jun. 11, 2020.
