Mamie Grace Jenkins Ritenour, 86, died at home in Chesapeake, VA on November 20, 2020.
The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday at 11 AM in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel by Dr. Wayne Flora. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Grace was born near Kinston, NC on April 23, 1934 to the late Richard E Jenkins, Sr. and Essie Hardison Jenkins. She lived in Lenoir and Craven counties until the mid1960's when she moved to Virginia where she lived until her death. She worked most of her adult years as a civilian employee with the U. S. Navy.
Grace was a loving wife, daughter, sister and friend. For years she volunteered at a nursing home in Chesapeake. When her mother was no longer able to take care of herself, she and her husband brought her mother to live with them in Chesapeake and cared for her until her death in 2018. She was an avid bingo player and loved a good bargain at yard sales and thrift stores.
Mrs. Ritenour is survived by her husband, James E Ritenour; stepson Craig Ritenour of Bentonville, VA; stepdaughters, Vivian R Campbell and Tina Nappi of Florida; a brother, Richard E Jenkins of Onley, VA; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, a brother Robert E Jenkins and his wife Mable Jenkins, a sister-in-law Betsy B Jenkins, and stepdaughters, Sherry Nappi and Dee Mennine of Florida.
The family thanks her primary care provider, Dr. Nicholas Terry, and the staff of Westminter Canterbury at Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her memory to her favorite charity Union Mission Ministries, PO Box 3203, Norfolk, VA 23514-3203.
