KINSTON - Mamie JoAnn Dail Bell, 78, of 803 Candlewood Drive, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Best Chapel FWB Church in Snow Hill. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 2, 2019