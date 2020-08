Mamie Marie Bryant, 78, of 167 Shephard Hood Lane, Snow Hill, died at her residence.

Funeral services will be noon Saturday at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment shall follow in Mills Memorial Garden. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday prior to the service.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Dawson and family.

Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store