Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177

KINSTON - Manuel Dagan Arcino, of Kinston, NC, passed away peacefully at the age of 78 while at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice House on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Greenville, NC. He was born on May 9, 1941, son of Francisco Villanueva Arcino and Felicidad Bermudez Arcino in Manilla, Philippines. His father was a colonel in the U.S. Army, and Manuel came to the U.S. at the age of 17. He became an American citizen in 1965. Manuel obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Bacteriology from Kansas State University in 1964. He was certified as a Medical Technologist from St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas in 1966. He obtained a Master of Science degree in Microbiology from the University of Bridgeport in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1974. He believed strongly in the value of a good education. Manuel was a Bench Microbiologist at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas from 1966-1968, Head Microbiologist at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon, Michigan from 1968-1970, Specialist in Microbiology at Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, Connecticut from 1970-1976, Supervising Microbiologist at Lenoir Memorial Hospital in Kinston, North Carolina from 1976-1981. He became a self-employed Consulting Microbiologist with several Kinston Clinics from 1981 until he officially retired in 2018. He married Ofelia Chavez on July 11, 1970; they were married for 48 years. They had five daughters, Jennifer, Michelle, Catherine, Mary and Melissa.Manuel was a devout Catholic who led weekly prayer meetings at his home, led the children's choir, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Cantor and Eucharistic Minister of Holy Trinity Catholic Church now Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Kinston, NC. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ofelia Arcino; his brothers, Reynaldo Arcino and Amador Arcino; father, Francisco Arcino and mother, Felicidad Arcino. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Arcino and husband Ryan, Michelle Chromey and husband Christopher, Catherine Arcino, Mary Sessoms and husband Cory, and Melissa Jones and husband Tony; grandchildren, Meisha, Isaac, Julius, Felicity, Taziyah, Nadiya, Cenque and Siquan; sisters, Natividad Arcino Rodriguez and Alicia Lontoc; many nephews and nieces, extended Filipino family and community of friends. Manny was a man of God who was a loving husband, dedicated father, talented dancer, and lover of music. In his youth, he was a boxer and throughout his life, he was a very proud Filipino. He lived the American dream. There will be a private burial ceremony at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 400 Academy Heights Rd, Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences may be sent to

