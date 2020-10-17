Manuel Wallace, 81, of 320 Mayfair Ct., Unit-E, Grifton, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Burial will follow in Mills Cemetery in Kinston.

He is survived by four sons, Tony Wallace of New Bern, Emanuel Lewis of Atlanta, Ga., Terry Lewis of New York and Richard Lewis of Kinston; five daughters, Debra Williams and Shirley Kinsey, both of Trenton, Virginia Williams of Kinston, Yolanda Lewis Brown of New York and Shenetta R. Lee of Greenville; one sister, Anna Mae Wallace of Ayden; 21 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.



