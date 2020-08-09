Marcia Mincey Grant of Surf City, NC passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ann Whaley Mincey and Durwood Henderson Mincey. She leaves behind her daughter, Jessica Grant Bostic; three grandchildren, Kenneth Bostic, Glennwood Bostic and "Lily" Bostic; two great grandchildren, Addison Bostic and Zander Bostic. In addition, she leaves behing her sister, Angeli Mincey Jarman and brother-in-law, Allan Jarman as well as three nephews and two great nephews and two great nieces.
Marcia M. Grant was a graduate of UNC-Wilmington and spent most of her career as a Commercial Real Estate Appraiser. She loved Surf City, NC and considered it her home. Her fondest childhood memories were of her Daddy bringing her to Surf City and climbing down the dunes for her to jump into his arms. Her fondest adult memories are of her daughter and grandchildren growing up on the ocean and playing on the sand while watching for sharks in the ocean which usually turned out to be dolphins. Those memories were priceless.
Marcia loved life and never met a stranger. She always said a bad day at the beach was better than a good day any where else.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.pets-for-vets.com.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.