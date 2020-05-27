Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Parker Heath. View Sign Service Information Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc 1056 N Nc Hwy 11 Pink Hill , NC 28572 (252)-568-3184 Graveside service 2:00 PM Westview Cemetery Kinston , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

AYDEN - Marcia Parker Heath, 87, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home. Marcia graduated from Southwood High School. She was a homemaker, farmer, needle point instructor, volunteer and avid croctheter. She held several positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including Primary President, Relief Society President, Relief Society Secretary, Librarian, Young Women's President, Choir Member and Kinston, NC Stake Callings.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, William Andrew Parker, Sr. and Lillie Mae Bridgers Parker and husband, Zeb Thomas Heath, Sr., daughter, Karon Gracie Heath, and great-grandchild, Parker Ella Andrews.

She is survived by her children, Zeb Thomas Heath, Jr. & wife Myra of Deep Run; Clarisa Heath Barlow of Grifton; and Wendy Heath Andrews & husband Mark of Ayden, NC; grandchildren, Monica Heath Barwick and husband Tommy of Dover, Jeremy Thomas Heath and wife Beth of Williamsburg Kentucky, Hiliary Heath Beatty and husband Eric of Spokane Valley Washington State, Zachary Thomas Heath and girlfriend Harley of Four Oaks, Sara Lynn Barlow of Grifton, Amber Marie Barlow of Abilene Texas, M. Steven Andrews, II and wife Jessica of Grifton and Jordan Elizabeth Andrews of Ayden; great-grandchildren Brooke Lynn Barwick of Dover, Hunter Patrick Heath and Hailey Grace Heath of Williamsburg Kentucky, Braydon Alexander Bauer of Chicago Illinois, Cade Ryder Beatty and Lucas James "L J" Beatty of Spokane Valley Washington State, Connor Ashton Heath of Four Oaks, and Hayden Ann Andrews; and special friend, Jenni Chappell.

A graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery in Kinston at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Online condolences may be sent to



