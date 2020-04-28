Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaree Howell Brown. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Graveside service 11:00 AM Snow Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

SNOW HILL - Mrs. Margaree Howell Brown, age 89, passed away, Saturday morning, April 25, 2020, after many years of struggling with Lewy Body Dementia. A native of Greene County, she was born March 26, 1931 the daughter of Roy Cornelius and Rosa Radford Howell. She was a member of Free Gospel PFWB Church and retired from DuPont in Kinston.

Her surviving family includes her daughters, Phyllis Brown and Wanda Brown Johnson and husband Ricky all of Hookerton; grandchildren, Dana Miller and wife Laura of Greenville and Shea Johnson and wife Christi of Hookerton; great-grandchildren, Coleson and Creed Miller and Addison Johnson; special cousins, Wilma Oakes, Darlene Messerli and Carol Jean Kearney; a special "sister" Shelby B. Harrison; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Pat Brown on July 26, 1996; brothers, Garland Howell and Willie Howell; and sisters, Vivian

The family would like to express sincere thanks to her caregivers over the last two years, Anna, Rhonda, Irma, Freida and Jordan and also the staff of Community Home Health and Hospice; especially Heather, Desny and Crystal for their loving compassionate care.

Graveside services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, April 28th at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Reverend Donald Ribeiro officiating. Your presence is welcome and appreciated but due to the coronavirus the family request that you practice social distancing which denies any formal visitation immediately following the service.

Memorials in her memory are encouraged to Ormondsville OFWB Church, c/o Raymond Smith 615 Hardy Road, Snow Hill NC, 28580. Online condolences may be expressed at



