TRENT WOODS – Margaret Ann Caton Lilley, 82, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at her home.
She was head cashier and auditor for many years at A&P and Piggly-Wiggly grocery stores. She was a member of Silver Hill Christian Church in Grantsboro and was former President of the Plymouth Jayceettes. Mrs. Lilley loved flowers and working on crafts.
Surviving is her husband, John A. Lilley, Jr.; son Donald K. "Don" Lilley (Lynn) of Joelton, TN; sisters, Mildred Creech of Kinston and Alice Faye Waters (Larry) of Plymouth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thaddeus Earl and Missouri Price Caton; brother, Thomas E. Caton; and sisters, Audrey Jones and Amy Miller.
The family will receive friends at Pollock-Best Funeral Home Sunday, September 1 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. and other times at her residence, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Silver Hill Christian Church, 2081 NC 306 Hwy. N, Grantsboro, NC 28529.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 31, 2019