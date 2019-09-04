Free Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Kinston, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ann Scott Obituary
CHARLOTTE - Margaret Ann Scott, age 78, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her home in Charlotte, NC, after an extended illness. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Hiram Scott and Helen Maxine (Cox) Scott of Kinston, NC. Margaret was a devoted teacher and principal for 32 years, until her retirement in 1996. She served as a teacher in several schools in Charlotte, NC and also taught and was principal in the Florida school system. She loved to work on genealogy, loved sports, and loved animals, particularly her sister's little dachshund, Gretel. Margaret was a member of First Baptist Church, Matthews, NC and was a member of the Gleaners Sunday school class. She is survived by her sister, Mary Scott Wordsworth "Mary Lib" and husband James "Jim," of Rocky Mount, NC; nephews, James Eric Wordsworth of Rocky Mount, Alan Scott Wordsworth and wife Robin of Davidson, NC, and Michael Wordsworth and wife Cindy, of Rocky Mount, NC; niece, Lynne W. Nelson of Fuquay-Varina; five great-nieces; and four great-great nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston, NC at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ; or to Hospice and Palliative Care, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Funeral Home
Download Now