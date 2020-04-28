KINSTON - Margaret Faye Long Tilghman, 81, of Kinston passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was preceded in death by her husband, Will Rogers "Dan" Tilghman and parents, James Adolph and Beulah Pate Long. She was employed at JC Penny for over 20 years as a sales associate and enjoyed helping her customers and many became lifelong friends.
Margaret is survived by her son, Will Rogers "Danny" Tilghman, Jr. and fiancé, (Linda Whitfield) of LaGrange; daughters, Cindy Tilghman Heath (Kenneth) and Windy Tilghman Huggins all of Kinston; grandson, David Ray "Trey" Alphin III and wife Crystal Hill Alphin and granddaughter, Hannah Alphin Taylor; great-grandchildren, Madison Dawn Alphin, David Ray Alphin, IV and Owen Eric Taylor; sister, Helen Long Forehand; numerous nieces and nephews and a special dog named Willie who she cherished very much.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
