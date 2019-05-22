SNOW HILL - Margaret Ginn Whitley, 86, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Countryside Village in Pikeville. The funeral will be held at noon on Thursday, May 23, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with her grandson, Reverend Joshua House officiating. Interment will follow at the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to the service and other times at the home of Donald and Judy House. Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on May 22, 2019