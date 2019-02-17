Margaret Holmes Haddock, 85, died on Friday, Feb.15, 2019.
The funeral service will be Monday at 4 p.m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Manning officiating. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the funeral at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William Cleveland "Bill" Haddock.
She was a native of Wayne County.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019