KINSTON - Margaret Marie Pike Hardison, 82, of Kinston passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member of Freedom Fellowship Church and loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed cooking. She was preceded in death by her parents, Neuse Robert and Lizaleigh Bryant Pike; husband, Mack Hardison and sister, Hazel "Pugg" Schneider. Margaret was loved by many and will be missed by all. She is survived by her sons, Jack Hardison, John Hardison and Jimmy Hardison and wife Kim; grandchildren, Jacob Hardison, Adrianna Arnette, Jack Hardison, Jr., Eric Scott Hardison, Talamica Stroud and Tatiana Nunkovich; great-grandchildren, Kenley Hardison, Elizabeth Kennedy, Lilly Kennedy, Alexis Aguilar, Everleigh Rose Lambert, Rylan Stroud, Serena Stroud and Naomi Thomas; and sister, Mary Lee Boyette. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with visitation to follow. A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020