Margaret O. Bennett
Margaret O. Bennett, age 93, died Thursday, July 9, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Margaret, daughter of the late Floyd and Velma Oakley, was born in Pitt County, where she lived the majority of her life. She was a homemaker and loving wife and mother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Bennett in 2018; brothers, Jesse Oakley and Dupree Haddock; and a sister, Mamie Allen.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Judy Bennett of Kinston; sister-in-law, Katy Oakley, of Mt. Holly; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Stephanie Mestayer and husband, Marc, Nathan Davis, all of Greenville, and Sarah Davis, of New Bern.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.

Published in Free Press from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
Evergreen Memorial Estates
JUL
15
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Estates
