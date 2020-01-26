Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Peggy" Hill Tugwell. View Sign Service Information Farmville Funeral Home 4226 East Church Street Farmville , NC 27828 (252)-753-3400 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Farmville Funeral Home 4226 East Church Street Farmville , NC 27828 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Free Union Original Free Will Baptist Church 2573 Fire Tower Road Walstonburg , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Margaret "Peggy" Hill Tugwell, transcended to her heavenly home peacefully on Jan. 24, 2020 at Greendale Forest in Snow Hill, NC

Peggy was born Dec. 9, 1942 the fifth of six children to the late Harvey and Callie Mae Gay Hill. Peggy was predeceased by her parents, sisters, Grace Barrow of Missouri (formerly of Kinston) and Elsie Johnson of Stantonsburg, as well as her most recent husband, Stewart Tugwell of Farmville. She is survived by sisters, Jean Blomberg of Hampton, VA and Vivian Elmore of Virginia Beach, VA; brother, Carl Hill and wife, Glenda of Snow Hill; many nieces and nephews; and special friend and caregiver, Bennie Heath of Snow Hill.

Peggy's career path included employment with Harper Insurance Agency, Eastern Insurance and Realty and Farm Bureau Insurance Agency all of which were located in Snow Hill. She had an infectious smile that would brighten the days of customers and friends and that smile continued to be a trademark even until the end.

Peggy always took pride in her appearance and was never seen without her appropriate makeup and apparel. In her retirement, she enjoyed the garden, riding the gator on the farm and through the woods on Contentnea Creek, and riding the golf cart while spending time on the White Oak River.

Peggy was a member of Friendship Original Free Will Baptist Church and attended regularly until health issues prevented her attendance.

Visitation will be held at Farmville Funeral Home Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

A celebration of Peggy's life will be held Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Free Union Original Free Will Baptist Church, located at 2573 Fire Tower Road, Walstonburg, NC at 2 p.m. with Mr. Bennie Heath officiating. A committal service will follow at the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at other times at the home at 4199 Cupelo Road, Farmville, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Original Free Will Baptist Church c/o Susan Tyson, 3090 Cupelo Road, Farmville, NC 27828 or to Free Union Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2573 Fire Tower Road, Walstonburg, NC 27888.

