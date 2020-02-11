|
|
KINSTON – Margaret Stroud Phillips, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020, into the arms of her Lord and Savior. She joins her beloved husband of 51 years, Ed, who preceded her in death in 2004. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 2 pm in Pinelawn Memorial Park with the Rev. John Robert Harris officiating. Margaret was born to Hubert and Minnie Lewis Stroud of Jones County where she grew up on a farm with her five siblings, Thomas, James, John Cleveland (JC) and Grace Braxton, all of whom preceded her in death. Being the only girls, she and her sister, Grace shared a very special bond. They raised their children together in the same neighborhood, traveled together and shared many special holidays. Margaret attended Jones County schools. Following graduation, she met and married Edward Abbott Phillips. She spent the majority of her married life as a homemaker and the mother of their two sons, Steven Lynn (Becky) and Michael Edward (Glenda). She was a grandmother to Jonathan Chandler, John Michael and Lynsie. As a born-again Christian, Margaret's church life was very important to her. Years spent at Bethel Christian Church, Northwest Christian Church and most recently Faith Fellowship Church were all precious to her. She made many cherished friends at these churches throughout the years. She especially enjoyed bible studies, home visits and eating out. After the passing of her husband, Margaret formed a close circle of friends affectionately known as "The Golden Girls." The family would like to thank these ladies for their love and support through the good as well as the difficult days. Those left to cherish Margaret's memory include numerous nieces and nephews from the Stroud and Phillips families and the many friends acquired through her life's journey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Fellowship Church, 2278 Pauls Path Road, Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 11, 2020