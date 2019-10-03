|
|
KINSTON – Margie Taylor Hunter, 82, died at her home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. The funeral service will be held Friday at 7 pm in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wayne Lee officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Burial will be private. Margie was born on June 16, 1937 in Lenoir County to the late Clarence and Inez Taylor. She was a 1956 graduate of Southwood School and married her high school sweetheart on her birthday in June of 1956. Margie was a faithful member of Southwest Christian Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and serving on various committees. She loved her church family and her Southwood community. After 10 years employment with the Lenoir County ABC Board, she desired to continue her education and enrolled at East Carolina University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education. Margie taught for the Lenoir County Schools teaching children with learning disabilities. She was a very dedicated teacher and made a difference in the lives of many children. Margie retired with 20 years of service. In retirement, she enjoyed decorating her home, working in her yard, cooking for her family, traveling with her friends, and many "girls weekends" shopping trips. Margie was always dressed to a tee from head to toe and never left home without wearing her bright lipstick. Through the years, Margie served in various positions with the Southwood Extension Club and later the Neuse Extension and Cooperative Association. She also served a number of years as a judge for the Lenoir County Board of Elections. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bobby; daughter, Sheila Hunter-White and husband Tom; grandchildren, Erin Whitehurst and husband James, and Thomas White; great-grandchildren, Lawson, Eden and Bennett; special nephew, Harry Smith and wife Sue, and their daughters, Suzanna Moye and Sarah Dixon; and her beloved dog, Charlotte, which she often said "was the gift that kept on giving." n lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southwest Christian Church, 890 Neuse Rd, Kinston or Lenoir County SPCA, 2455 Rouse Rd. Ext., Kinston, or to a . A special thanks to Alma Sue Smith for her compassionate care over the last two years during Margie's declining health. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019