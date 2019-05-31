Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margriet Hill Williams. View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM home of Pam and Johnnie Braxton Deep Run , NC View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Deep Run Original Free Will Baptist Church Graveside service Following Services Pinelawn Memorial Park Kinston , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DEEP RUN - Margrite Hill Williams, born on May 24, 1928, in Outlaws Bridge, NC, passed peacefully on May 28, 2019. Margrite lived her life with love for all and a true sense of giving, especially to those who were in need, driven by compassion for all people. She was an active member in the Deep Run, North Carolina community where she lived, and was a devout member of the Deep Run Original Free Will Baptist Church. She spent her life working in the retail and jewelry business. Margrite's life can best be described by these words: "Well done my good and faithful servant" (Matthew 25:23). She was preceded by her husband, Leslie I. Hill (Sonny), of Deep Run, NC; parents, Lucy and Horace Piner of Wilson, NC; Horace Piner, Jr., brother, of Wilson, NC; and Hilda Edmonson, sister, of Tarboro, NC. Surviving family members include Iva Lois Price, sister; and Dortch Price, brother-in-law, of Seven Springs, NC; Cathy Piner, sister-in-law, of Wilson, NC; and Betsy Owens Lawrence, sister-in-law, of Nashville, NC. Margrite's surviving children include William Leslie Hill, of Raleigh, NC; Jerry Hill, of Deep Run, NC; Belinda Thomas Tiller, of Bristow, Virginia (VA); and her beloved grandson, Stephen Russell Tiller, II, of Los Angeles, California. Other surviving family members include Stephen Russell Tiller, Sr., son-in-law, of Bristow, VA; and dearest family friend, Stanley Amerson, of Raleigh, NC. Please join us in honoring Margrite's life. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 1:00pm, at the Deep Run Original Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Josh Whitfield. Graveside services will immediately follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston, North Carolina. In addition, the family will receive friends on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 11:00am until 12:30pm at the home of Pam and Johnnie Braxton, Deep Run, NC. In lieu of flowers, please send donations for those in need to the Deep Run Free Will Baptist Church; please make checks payable to "OFWBC," mailing to Attention, Bill Hawkins, 3556 Mark N. Smith Road, Deep Run, North Carolina, 28525. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Free Press on May 31, 2019



