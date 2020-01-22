Although she would be the last one on earth to want to draw attention to it, Marguerite Trainer "Marge" Moore died peacefully in the presence of family and friends on January 16, 2020, at Brighton Gardens of Raleigh. Her intelligence, energy, imagination and love were shared with everyone right up to the moment she entered her heavenly reward and reunion with deceased husband, Walter G. "Bud" Moore and brothers, James Trainer and Mason Trainer. She was the daughter of the late James E. Trainer and Helen Mason Graham of Zanesville, Ohio and grew up in Columbus. As a youth Marge rode horses with her family and discovered two lifelong passions while working as summer camp counselor in upstate New York: children and the outdoors. At The Ohio State University she got a B.S. in Social Science and met her life and jitterbug partner, Bud Moore. They married December 21, 1951 and moved to Los Angeles where she did the field work to finish her degree in juvenile probation. She then switched careers to fulltime homemaker and created an environment of faith, hard work, and the love and joy to live with hope amidst life's challenges. She and Bud made Kinston, NC, Wilmington, NC and Burgaw, NC their home through the years and made friends and fun wherever they went. Her surviving children are, Walter Graham Moore Jr. and wife Margaret, of Sanford NC, Helen Moore Michaels and husband Steve, of St. Paul MN, James Lee Moore and wife Terri, of Marietta GA, and the Rev. Marguerite Moore Sirrine and husband Mark; grandchildren, Edward Moore, Carol Moore Buswell, Dr. Stephanie Michaels, Kendall Cury, James Lee Moore II, Jennifer Sirrine, and Allie Sirrine; great-grandchildren, Holden Buswell, Aubrey Buswell, Kairon Cury, and Rydan Cury; and many nieces and nephews, all benefited from her listening ear and forgiving attitude. She will be remembered for sharing her love of tent camping, sailing and the beach and creating lifelong memories for her children – many of which she has preserved in the most meticulously kept scrapbooks. Her last act of life was keeping the 1880s Bud Moore family home of Burgaw a welcoming place for her rescued feral cat Racky and anyone fortunate enough to come through those creaky old doors. Only death could conquer her fiercely independent spirit. Her physical presence is a great loss to her family and neighbors of Burgaw – including the Burgaw Book Club, of which she was a member for 38 years. Marge's love of history benefited the Pender County Museum with years of volunteer service. Her enduring care for her church, her family history and relationships will carry on for years to come. A memorial service will be held at Hopewell Presbyterian Church, Hwy 117 N, Burgaw, at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25 with family receiving friends in the fellowship hall following. Memorials may be made to Hopewell Presbyterian Church or the . Flowers may be sent to Harrell's Funeral Home of Burgaw. Shared memories and condolences can be sent to the family at www.harrellsfh.com A service of Harrell's Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 22, 2020